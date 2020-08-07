Pan American Silver Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:PAA)

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$18.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.67.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$481.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$510.74 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

