Pandacoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16.00 (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Pandacoin has a market cap of $1.44 million and $16.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pandacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. In the last week, Pandacoin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Pandacoin

Pandacoin (PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech.

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

