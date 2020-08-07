Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given New $115.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PZZA. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Shares of PZZA traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.58. 10,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,232. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,024.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $99.52.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $460.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.47 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $116,539.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 300.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

