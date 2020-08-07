Parachute (PAR) Trading Up 652% Over Last Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 364.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, Parachute has traded 652% higher against the dollar. One Parachute token can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Parachute has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 530,642,193 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

