ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $71,945.78 and approximately $411.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00491334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000976 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 128% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002883 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

