Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Short Interest Update

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

PH stock traded up $4.57 on Friday, hitting $197.60. 1,130,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,190. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $215.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.18 and a 200-day moving average of $171.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total transaction of $380,965.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.