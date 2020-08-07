PAX Gold (PAXG) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $57.35 million and $1.77 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for about $2,055.64 or 0.17687104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $580.12 or 0.04991440 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00050737 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00029616 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013154 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAXG is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 27,897 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

