Paxos Standard Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $233.29 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM. In the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.04 or 0.01971702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00086530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00190381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000888 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00110750 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token launched on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

