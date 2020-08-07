Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Baker Chad R’s 2nd Largest Position

Baker Chad R lowered its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,580 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for about 5.5% of Baker Chad R’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Paypal were worth $18,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,682,000 after buying an additional 339,100 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Paypal by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its holdings in Paypal by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 260,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,922,000 after buying an additional 37,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $5.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.63. 6,519,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,985,910. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.96. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $204.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $232.73 billion, a PE ratio of 91.12, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Paypal’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.36.

In other Paypal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $4,922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,674,586.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,203 shares of company stock worth $15,942,755 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

