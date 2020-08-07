Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Rating Lowered by Vertical Research

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was downgraded by stock analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the coal producer’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

BTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Clarkson Capital cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of NYSE:BTU traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 74,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $253.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,482 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

