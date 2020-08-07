Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) Short Interest Update

Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 967,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSO shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Pearson to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of Pearson stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. 283,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,742. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0778 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pearson by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pearson by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 52,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 998.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

