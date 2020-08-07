Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Trading 5.7% Higher

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)’s share price traded up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.71, 1,255,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,845,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. Research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,714,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,023,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,548,000 after buying an additional 358,723 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $69,468,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,271,000 after buying an additional 2,072,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,175,000 after buying an additional 130,226 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

