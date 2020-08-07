Peercoin Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a market cap of $7.56 million and approximately $49,297.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,542.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.19 or 0.02548663 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001815 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.72 or 0.00604045 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010694 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,405,175 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

