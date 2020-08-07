Peerplays (PPY) 1-Day Volume Tops $29,530.00

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003160 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Peerplays has traded 40.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $29,530.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.72 or 0.01976583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00085951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00191725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000887 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00110936 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

