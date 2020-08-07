Pembina Pipeline Corp Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst V. Bagri anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CSFB set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.08.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$34.49 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$15.27 and a 1 year high of C$53.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion and a PE ratio of 13.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$33.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.67.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.01 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 93.47%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

