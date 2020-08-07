Pembina Pipeline Corp Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst V. Bagri expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

PBA stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.35. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $40.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 93.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 41.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.