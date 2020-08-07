PENG (PENG) Price Reaches $0.0000

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One PENG coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. Over the last week, PENG has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. PENG has a total market cap of $89,350.83 and $3.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PENG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.77 or 0.01976057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00089143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00190539 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000887 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00110961 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,319,504,851 coins and its circulating supply is 7,686,036,488 coins. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng.

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.