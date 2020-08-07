PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,104 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.1% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $55,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.64. The stock had a trading volume of 154,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,319. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

