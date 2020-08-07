Perrigo Company PLC Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perrigo in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Perrigo has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 115.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter worth $50,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 129.4% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the second quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

