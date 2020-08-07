PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Short Interest Up 6.1% in July

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,300 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 220,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of PTR stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.94. PetroChina has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.3333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

PTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BofA Securities raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PetroChina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PetroChina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PetroChina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in PetroChina by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PetroChina by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PetroChina by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 10.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

