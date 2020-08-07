PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.04

PetroFrontier Corp (CVE:PFC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 23000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of $7.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.14.

PetroFrontier Company Profile (CVE:PFC)

PetroFrontier Corp operates as a junior energy company. It focuses on developing two Mannville heavy oil plays in the Cold Lake and Wabasca areas of Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.