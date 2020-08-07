PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PetroFrontier Corp (CVE:PFC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.05. PetroFrontier shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

PetroFrontier Company Profile (CVE:PFC)

PetroFrontier Corp operates as a junior energy company. It focuses on developing two Mannville heavy oil plays in the Cold Lake and Wabasca areas of Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

