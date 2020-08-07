Pettee Investors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 0.9% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $33,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $34,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 33.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.88. 1,515,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.33. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $163.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.93.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $584,742.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,535.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,468,263. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

