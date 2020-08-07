Pettee Investors Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,238,000 after acquiring an additional 134,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 60.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $6.39 on Friday, reaching $139.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,797. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.77.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.30.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

