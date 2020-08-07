Pettee Investors Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Pettee Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Dell were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Dell during the first quarter worth about $220,177,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,476,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,349 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 1,662.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,331,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,168 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,029,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrell & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell in the 1st quarter worth $22,380,000. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $10,806,666.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 16,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $800,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,215,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 671,625 shares of company stock valued at $37,010,037 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. Dell Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $62.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Dell from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.90.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

