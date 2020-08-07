Pettee Investors Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pettee Investors Inc. lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 0.9% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Applied Materials by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 26,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Applied Materials by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,768,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,319,000 after buying an additional 790,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.57. 7,123,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,696,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

