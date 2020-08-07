Pettee Investors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Pettee Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 426.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 66.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 1,187.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $10.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $417.94. 915,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $418.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.73. The stock has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Humana from $442.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.76.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

