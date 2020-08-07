Pettee Investors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pettee Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $447.98. 8,554,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,660,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $402.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $147.39 and a 1 year high of $460.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.89.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,430 shares of company stock valued at $98,818,407. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

