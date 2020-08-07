Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Pettee Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH comprises 1.3% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 650,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $2.50 on Friday, hitting $201.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $201.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.39.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,500 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $631,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $453,025.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,479. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKC. UBS Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.20.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.