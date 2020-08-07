Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 1,592 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Pettee Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 415,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter valued at $803,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 56,091 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Standpoint Research lowered Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,067,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,182,076. The company has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $356,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,566,152.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,380,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,913 shares of company stock worth $4,208,525 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

