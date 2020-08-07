Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 2,137 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Pettee Investors Inc. lowered its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth about $274,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $81.38 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.41.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.05. The company had a trading volume of 743,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,144. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.22 and its 200-day moving average is $212.83. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

