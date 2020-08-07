Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Cuts Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,413 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 316.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.02. 19,293,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,312,133. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.21. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.38.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

