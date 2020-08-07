Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,084 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.03. 36,736,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,563,539. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

