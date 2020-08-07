Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $8.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.31. The stock had a trading volume of 739,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,762. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.90. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

