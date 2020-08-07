Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Increases Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,059 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.6% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,569,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,381,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,381,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,586 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,200 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 63,255,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,229,039. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $226.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders purchased a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

