Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Purchases 1,218 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

ABBV stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.92. 5,225,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,561,646. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

