Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Purchases 1,335 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.4% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 57.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,811 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Chevron by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after buying an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 114.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,558,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,930 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.80. 7,184,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,370,314. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The company has a market capitalization of $162.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Independent Research downgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

