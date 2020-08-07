Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Raises Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 36,427 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,288 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BUD. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $54.26. 1,350,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,131. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average of $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a PE ratio of 87.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

