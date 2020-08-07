Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,192 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after buying an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after buying an additional 1,003,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 336.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after buying an additional 640,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE traded down $14.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $449.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,288,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $440.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.26. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $470.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,227,424.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,020,660. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.