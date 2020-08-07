Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 1,110 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.8% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Cowen lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.37.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,077,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,238,664. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.29 and its 200 day moving average is $116.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.50 billion, a PE ratio of -209.56, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

