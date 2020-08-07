Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 2,576 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $193.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,382. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.19.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

