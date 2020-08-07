Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 500 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23,777.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 699,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 696,687 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,637.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 604,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,553,000 after buying an additional 595,676 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,355,000 after buying an additional 57,169 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,868.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 56,891 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,881,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.88. 49,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,681. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.17 and a fifty-two week high of $231.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.79.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.