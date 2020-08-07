PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Shares Up 0.4%

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.11 and last traded at $40.11, 1,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.96.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 128.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,966,000.

