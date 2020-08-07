Phantasma Market Cap Reaches $6.22 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last week, Phantasma has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $6.22 million and $555,389.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000948 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Bitbns and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034489 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,609.72 or 0.99941186 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000731 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00161951 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004624 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.