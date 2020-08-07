Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Short Interest Up 6.1% in July

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 7,530,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $119.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

