Physiomics (LON:PYC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.01

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and traded as low as $6.15. Physiomics shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 2,403,879 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.75.

About Physiomics (LON:PYC)

Physiomics Plc provides outsourced systems and computational biology services to pharmaceutical companies in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the United States. It offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

