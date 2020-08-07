Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PING shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Shares of NYSE:PING traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.35. 1,434,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.32 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 10,222,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $327,128,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $33,930.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,752,102 shares of company stock worth $365,368,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ping Identity by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

