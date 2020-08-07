Piper Sandler Boosts Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $40.00

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAIL. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

NYSE SAIL traded up $5.50 on Friday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 171,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,272. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.29 and a beta of 2.15.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.19. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CMO Juliette Rizkallah sold 2,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $56,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,238.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,865 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,762,000 after acquiring an additional 43,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,693,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

