Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of WesBanco in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.99. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $39.33.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $151.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.49 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%.

In other WesBanco news, CFO Robert H. Young acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Clossin acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,280 shares of company stock valued at $157,000 and sold 39,836 shares valued at $883,173. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.