Piper Sandler Comments on Boot Barn Holdings Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Boot Barn in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOOT. Citigroup raised their price target on Boot Barn from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

NYSE BOOT opened at $22.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $646.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.90.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Boot Barn by 1,826.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 775,823 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 103.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after buying an additional 744,780 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 110.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after buying an additional 722,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 332.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after buying an additional 536,775 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $5,756,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

